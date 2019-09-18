Fire closes more Cooloola campgrounds for holidays

PARK ALERTS: A bushfire that continues to burn at Teewah Beach has resulted in more closures of parks and campgrounds.

PARK ALERTS: A bushfire that continues to burn at Teewah Beach has resulted in more closures of parks and campgrounds. Contributed

MORE parks and campgrounds have been closed in Cooloola due to a bushfire that continues to burn at Teewah Beach, south of Double Island Point.

Teewah Beach camping area, Harry's Hut and Figtree Point camping and day-use areas, all Upper Noosa River campsites and the Upper Noosa River north of Kinaba Information Centre are closed until further notice, the Department of Environment and Science alerted last night.

"People with current camps set up in areas now closed will need to remove their camp and leave the area immediately. An alternative camping area is Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area,” the park alert said.

"The walking track from campsite 3 to Cooloola Sandpatch has been closed and the entire Eastern and Western Firebreak (also known as the Kings Bore Circuit) is temporarily closed.”

Images of the bushfire burning in the Great Sandy National Park near Teewah Camp Ground in December last year. Contributed

The fire is currently burning near the western break, between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach, but is contained and there is no threat to property.

The fire started 10 days ago, on September 8, by an abandoned camp fire, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed.

Five days ago, the fire had reportedly burnt through 303 ha (about 749 acres) of bushland, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

Parts of the fire, that included burning in areas in the dunes, were inaccessible, the spokeswoman said.

QPWS officers remain on the scene, a QFES spokeswoman said.

PARK ALERTS: A bushfire that continues to burn at Teewah Beach has resulted in more closures of parks and campgrounds. Contributed

Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Coast and south to Boreen Point.

The current closures apply until October 1- the Tuesday of the second week of the school holidays.

A total fire prohibition is also currently in place.

Visitors must comply with closures, fire prohibition, and directions of QPWS rangers-penalties may apply.