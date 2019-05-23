Menu
FILE PHOTO: A small fire broke out outside a Cooroy commercial building this morning, causing smoke to build up inside.
FILE PHOTO: A small fire broke out outside a Cooroy commercial building this morning, causing smoke to build up inside.
Fire breaks out at Cooroy business

Ashley Carter
22nd May 2019 6:44 AM
A COOROY business has been saved after a fire broke out outside the building early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the commercial building on Jarrah St about 5.45am after reports of a small fire, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The fire had impacted the ventilation system, causing smoke to build up inside.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said no patients required assessment at the fire. Paramedics remained on standby.

The fire was out by about 6.30am and firefighters ventilated the building.

