Fire breaks out at Cooroy business
A COOROY business has been saved after a fire broke out outside the building early this morning.
Firefighters were called to the commercial building on Jarrah St about 5.45am after reports of a small fire, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.
The fire had impacted the ventilation system, causing smoke to build up inside.
A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said no patients required assessment at the fire. Paramedics remained on standby.
The fire was out by about 6.30am and firefighters ventilated the building.