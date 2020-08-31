Menu
Prisoners treated after fire breaks out at jail

by Thomas Chamberlin and Elise Williams
31st Aug 2020 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:34 PM
A fire has broken out at the state's remand centre, Arthur Gorrie jail, in Wacol.

The fire started about 10.30am. Three fire crews arrived on scene around 11.20am and the blaze was extinguished just after midday, according to officers.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed a fire broke out in a cell at the jail.

"Officers extinguished the fire quickly and have no reported injuries," the spokesman said.

"Five prisoners are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

"Officers at the centre have been praised for their professionalism and quick response and management of the incident."

The remand centre houses more than 1000 prisoners and is currently on Stage 4 restrictions which means an entire lockdown.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and officers from Brisbane jail were also asked to provide help.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

