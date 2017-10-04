Fire bans lifted across Gympie after downpour

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Even with the recent rain, the threat of bushfires is still all too real.

GYMPIE locals will be able to create permitted fires, with the recent rainfall reducing the bushfire risk around the region.

However, officials are still warning locals about the danger fires pose in their area.

"The recent rainfall has allowed us to life the fire bans and has eased conditions throughout much of the south-east,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Director of Rural Operations James Haig said.

"Restrictions on fire permits have also been lifted in many areas, but please contact your local fire warden to ensure all safety requirements are met.”

Even with the rain dulling the edge bushfires pose to the region, Mr Haig said locals had to remain vigilant.

"Conditions can change quickly particularly following such a prolonged dry period,” he said.

"We have seen increased fire activity over the last month and there is a long way to go before the bushfire season is over.”

For information on current fire restrictions and local information, head to ruralfire.qld.gov.au