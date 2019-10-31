Menu
FIRE BAN EXTENDED: QFES announced the fire ban for the North Coast has now been extended until Friday midnight November 8 due to the heightened fire risk this week.
Fire ban extended due to ‘heightened risk’ in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
31st Oct 2019 9:00 AM
THE fire ban has now been extended for the Gympie region until midnight Friday November 8.

The local fire ban for the North Coast region incorporates North and South Burnett, Cherbourg, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie.

“The ongoing heightened fire conditions and the lack of widespread rainfall increases the risk of bushfires,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fires which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Gympie Times

