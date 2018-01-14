Fire at Veteran keeps crews busy

A fire at a shed in Veteran took an hour to extinguish Saturday night.

A SHED fire last night kept four fire crews busy for almost an hour at Veteran.

Two urban and two rural fire crews attended the scene on Sandy Creek Rd just after 9pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said QAS personnel also attended the scene but no-one required treatment.

A QFS spokeswoman said a fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene today to determine the cause of the fire, and said while they couldn't yet say what caused it, they would not rule out the possibility it was caused by the violent thunderstorms in the area preceding the incident.