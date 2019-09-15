Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

Rhylea Millar
14th Sep 2019 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans Road, Monduran, northwest of Gin Gin and west of Monduran.

The fire is expected to burn for the next five to six hours.

There are currently 27 vehicles on scene.

People in the area will be effected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

There is no immediate threat to property at this time, however if residents are concerned they should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More details to come.

bushfire fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How this talented Gympie netballer made her dream a reality

    premium_icon How this talented Gympie netballer made her dream a reality

    News After spending a year improving her overall game, Breanna Pearce is a step closer to her dream of playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

    Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    premium_icon Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    News An alert teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his...

    VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best

    premium_icon VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best

    News Early results showing plenty of love for Mrs Chapman.

    Gallery: Hundreds attend One Mile's 150th birthday

    premium_icon Gallery: Hundreds attend One Mile's 150th birthday

    Community Check out 30 Photos from One Mile's 150th birthday