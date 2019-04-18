Fiona's 'even funnier' after winning battle with grog

COMING TO GYMPIE: Fiona O'Loughlin will keep us laughing next Saturday.

COMING TO GYMPIE: Fiona O'Loughlin will keep us laughing next Saturday. JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY

FIONA McLoughlin is "even funnier sober,” according to the man who has made her the lead attraction in his Comedy Show at Gympie RSL Club next Saturday.

Promoter Anthony Lamond said this week McLoughlin had already become one of Australia's leading stand-up comedians long before she gave the grog away.

Ms McLoughlin is not only one of Australia's most in-demand stand-up comedy performers, she has taken her unique story-based brand of humour to the world, headlining shows in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Montreal and Leicester.

Her CV, assembled over the past 18 years, would be intimidating if not for the fact that it is all in good fun, in the funniest possible way.

She regularly performs in packed houses and festivals around the world.

She became a star almost straight away, after the Best Newcomer Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2001.

In 2006, at the same festival she was named funniest performer, as voted by fellow comedians. In 2007 and 2008 she was nominated for the festival's Barry Award for Best Show and in 2013 was awarded Adelaide Comedy's Best Visiting Comedian Award.

She successfully headlined the Los Angeles Improv Comedy Club, has had repeat performances in Hong Kong, performed at the world's largest arts festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Montreal's invitation-only Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and the Leicester Comedy Festival, the oldest event of its kind in the UK. In case these events are not where you heard of her, perhaps it was as a result of her writing and TV presenting career.

She won the Queen of the Jungle title at last year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

She has also appeared on Hughesy We Have a Problem, Sunrise, Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, Dirty Laundry, Celebrity Apprentice and attracted 1.3 million viewers to her appearance on the award winning Australian Story program.

Catch her at the RSL on Saturday April 27.