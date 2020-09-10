‘F***ing shoot me’: Cop who shot bikie reveals why

The police officer who fatally shot bikie associate Liam Scorsese has told an inquest why he failed to turn on his body camera during the harrowing incident.

The cop who fatally shot Comancheros bikie associate Liam Scorsese failed to activate his body-worn camera during the incident where the man allegedly told police: "Shoot me, f***ing shoot me, just shoot me" while wielding a knife in a suburban Brisbane street.

Police officer senior constable Damon Till today recounted to the Queensland Coroners Court the harrowing details of the moment he fired his gun at Scorsese.

An inquest is currently being held into the death of the 31-year-old man, who was shot on February 25, 2018 after police were called to his girlfriend Chireez Erasmus Beytell's family home in Wakerley when he flew into a fit of rage after the woman refused to speak to him.

He began banging on the doors of the Goulburn Street house and was found sitting on the mailbox of the address when police arrived.

When officers Senior Constable Till and Constable Michelle Reed arrived at the property, Mr Scorsese said: "F***ing cops", one of the officers claimed from the stand today.

The court heard that Scorsese had a knife and motioned it toward Senior Constable Till, while asking him to shoot him.

Police constable Damon Till leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane after testifying at the inquest into the police shooting of bikie associate Liam Scorsese in 2018. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



The officer told the court he Tasered the man but he stepped back and pulled the wires out before continuing to threaten him.

"He was armed with a knife, walking toward me, I believed he was going to stab me, so I shot him to stop the threat," Senior Constable Till told the court, which heard Scorsese was shot twice in the collarbone.

The officer later said: "I didn't want to shoot Mr Scorsese. I wanted to give him every opportunity to drop the knife so we could negotiate with him."

The court heard Senior Constable Till had failed to activate his body-worn camera correctly during the shooting, so there was no recorded evidence of the incident.

Family members and friends of bikie associate Liam Scorsese, who was shot dead by police in 2018, leave the Magistrates Court after attending an inquiry into his death. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



When asked by barrister for Scorsese's family Angus Edwards, instructed by Ashkan Tai, about why he had not activated his camera or audio recording equipment on the way to the job, which he knew was likely to be a dangerous situation, he said he "didn't think about it".

"I was relatively new to it … it didn't cross my mind," Senior Constable Till told the inquest.

Both Senior Constable Till and Constable Reed told the inquest they wouldn't have done anything differently if put in the situation again.

Police constables Damon Till (right) and Michelle Reed (left), accompanied by the president of the Queensland Police Union Ian Leavers, leave the Magistrates Court in Brisbane after testifying at the inquest into the police shooting of bikie associate Liam Scorsese in 2018. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



"In our training, when you see a knife your gun is pretty much number one," Constable Reed said.

When pressed by Mr Edwards about why he administered the second shot Senior Constable Till said he was still fearful for his life.

"His momentum was still there and he was still motioning towards me, but it wasn't much," he said.

"He still had a knife in his hand, I was still fearful for my life."

Liam Scorsese and Chireez Beytell had called off their engagement but were working things out. Picture: supplied.



The inquest heard Wynnum Police Station, where the officers were based, had a low uptake of use of body-worn cameras, which came in about one year earlier.

Mr Edwards told the court there were only 18 cameras at the station, but 33 general duties officers, who were required to wear them.

Only half of those who used the cameras had over uploaded their recordings to an internal server, Mr Edwards said.

The inquest continues.

