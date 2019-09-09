Knights star in strife for abusing NRL official

Newcastle Knights front-rower David Klemmer has been accused of calling an NRL official a "f...ing idiot" in an ugly fallout to Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Penrith Panthers.

As frustrations grew in the 75th minute, Klemmer is alleged to have sworn at the official while he was attempting to be replaced.

It's believed Klemmer was being interchanged and had exited the field, but was called back on to pack a scrum.

Television footage shows Klemmer jog back on to the field and turn and direct words towards someone on the sideline.

David Klemmer returns to the field to pack a scrum against Penrith at Panthers Stadium, where he is alleged to have sworn at an NRL official.

The NRL is now investigating the incident, which has been included in an official report by the ground manager at Panthers Stadium.

If found guilty, Klemmer faces a heavy fine and possible suspension which could affect his Kangaroos position.

The NRL has been contacted for comment, while News Corp has also attempted to contact Klemmer via text message.

The Knights bombed out after a disastrous season, flogged 54-10 by a Panthers side which had lost three straight matches going into the final round.

Penrith forwards James Tamou and Reagan Campbell-Gillard tackle Newcastle prop David Klemmer during their clash with Newcastle at Panthers Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle's shocking performance, which included conceding 54 points in 44 minutes, punctuated a season that started with hopes of a finals berth but finished with the sacking of coach Nathan Brown, the shock late-season departure of key signing Jesse Ramien and losing streaks of five and six-games.

Sunday's game was Reagan Campbell-Gillard's last for Penrith, with the Panthers forward set to move to an NRL rival in the off-season.