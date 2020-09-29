Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

Aisling Brennan
29th Sep 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWEED Byron Police are continuing to find people in the region disregarding COVID-19 public health orders.

Officers attended an unauthorised protest in Byron Bay about 11am on September 5.

It's alleged a 45-year-old man failed to move-on as directed by police.

 

 

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a public health order.

Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head
Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head

Meanwhile, police were called to Tyagarah Beach after complaints were received about a party taking place around 7.30am on September 27.

Officers from Tweed/Byron attended and located more than 20 people at the party.

Police were told approximately 500 people had attended the party the evening before.

Three people were issued $1000 PINs for failing to comply requirement public health order.

coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustweed covid 19 editors picks tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        Premium Content 'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        News The Gympie man breached a DVO, hurled abuse at his mum and threw her around during the “appalling” attack

        ‘Some people will never be happy with development'

        Premium Content ‘Some people will never be happy with development'

        News OPINION: Gympie Cr Dan Stewart says red and green tape is easy target and gets a...

        Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

        Premium Content Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

        News The young Gympie dad had $300 worth of drugs on him when security detained him at a...

        Facial recognition to access welfare in overhaul

        Premium Content Facial recognition to access welfare in overhaul

        News Australians will be able to use facial recognition to access welfare through...