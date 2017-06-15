Fines for threat, dud cheque, receiving

MORE TROUBLE: Jail not the end of it for prisoner now facing fines as well.

A PRISONER who threatened and swore at his attendant in a Gympie family restaurant and attempted to cash an invalid cheque at a Maryborough bank has been fined a total of $2500 in Gympie Magistrates Court.

That is on top of his current jail sentence for serious domestic violence-related offences, dealt with in the Gympie District Court last month.

Magistrate Ross Woodford was told Joshua James Nelson, 32, of The Palms, had also breached a bail residential condition and failed to appear in court. The court was told the three domestic violence offences - choking and two charges of assault with bodily harm - had already earned Nelson 21 months jail, with parole eligibility from August 24.

Nelson pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance at the restaurant on August 30 last year, receiving the tainted property between August 29 and September 7 and attempting to cash the cheque at a Maryborough bank on September 6.

Mr Woodford fined Nelson $700 for attempted fraud, $300 for receiving, $500 for creating a public nuisance, $600 for failing to appear in court and $400 for breaching a bail condition.