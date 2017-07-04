Fines for stolen jewellery, morphine posession

A Southside man has been fined for being found in possession of stolen jewellery.

Stolen jewellery

A SOUTHSIDE man has been fined $500 for stealing jewellery he thought the owner would not miss because it was "s**t”.

David Paul Molloy, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Arrested over outstanding warrants on June 2, police found Molloy in possession of items including a woman's wristwatch, two brooches and a silver necklace.

The court heard Molloy told the police he had taken the items as "people wouldn't miss them”.

The owners of the property have not been located.

Morphine fine

AN INALA woman has been fined $800 for possessing a syringe containing morphine which was hidden in a make-up case.

Melissa Anne Gethings, 39, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard Gethings was found in possession of a "small quantity” of the liquid after she was arrested over outstanding warrants on March 20.

Although she was on probation on other drug- related matters at the time of her appearance, Gethings avoided jail as this charge pre-dated her probation by a month.