25°
News

Fines for stolen jewellery, morphine posession

scott kovacevic
| 4th Jul 2017 2:26 PM
A Southside man has been fined for being found in possession of stolen jewellery.
A Southside man has been fined for being found in possession of stolen jewellery. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Stolen jewellery

A SOUTHSIDE man has been fined $500 for stealing jewellery he thought the owner would not miss because it was "s**t”.

David Paul Molloy, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Arrested over outstanding warrants on June 2, police found Molloy in possession of items including a woman's wristwatch, two brooches and a silver necklace.

The court heard Molloy told the police he had taken the items as "people wouldn't miss them”.

The owners of the property have not been located.

Morphine fine

AN INALA woman has been fined $800 for possessing a syringe containing morphine which was hidden in a make-up case.

Melissa Anne Gethings, 39, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard Gethings was found in possession of a "small quantity” of the liquid after she was arrested over outstanding warrants on March 20.

Although she was on probation on other drug- related matters at the time of her appearance, Gethings avoided jail as this charge pre-dated her probation by a month.

Gympie Times

Topics:  court fines gympie court gympie magistrates court

100 years: Hard work the key to Dorothy's long life

100 years: Hard work the key to Dorothy's long life

Hard work is the key to long life, according to her daughter

Judah's bringing the 'Voice' to the Muster stage

Fresh from his win on The Voice, Judah Kelly will be visiting Gympie for the Muster

"I'll be putting on one kick-arse show”

New One Mile building will be ready for first day of school

QUICK BUILD: The building crew has been working long days to get the new classrooms ready for the start of the school term.

New One Mile school building going up in a flash

Heartbreaking scenes as baby whale dies on local beach

The dead humpback calf that washed up on Teewah Beach on Monday.

A tragic scene as young humpback calf washes ashore

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

WOW !! WHAT A POSITION

9 Crown Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $230,000

With 2 street frontage and fully fenced into 2 parcels on 1460m2, suitable unit development site STCA. This home is ideally located within a comfortable walking...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

SAVE $$$$

28 Creekside Esp, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Fenced on three sides saves many dollars for the discerning buyer of this lovely block of land in the quiet Cooloola Sands Estate. With underground power and all...

way 2 cheap land 4 sale!

L1 Little Widgee Road, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living, and yet close to the all that you...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

47 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road ... $125,000 + GST

Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road on the east side of Gympie with great exposure to the Tin Can Bay Road and proposed new...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

5 ACRES AND OWN CRICKET PITCH - HOWZAT!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

BARGAIN: Is this the cheapest block of land in town?

The vacant block at 92 Old Maryborough Rd.

A rare bargain on the outskirts of the Gympie CBD

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!