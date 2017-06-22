Fines after Easter eggs breach DV order

A FATHER'S Easter egg gifts for his children were not as harmless as they seemed, when Gympie Magistrates Court was told they breached the no-contact provisions of a Domestic Violence Order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching the order on April 14.

The man also pleaded guilty to breaching his release conditions between January 28 and February 2, after being detained on a domestic violence matter.

The court was told the man, 50, had left text messages, including abusive ones and attempted to call his ex-partner several times, without leaving messages.

The man had later arranged for another person to deliver shopping bags with Easter eggs to his former partner's address, with notes to the children.

The man's solicitor disputed claims the notes caused distress to the children and said they were only to tell them he was still thinking of them.

He was fined $750 for breaching release conditions and $900 for breaching the DVO.

Magistrate Ross Woodford described the Easter egg offence as "a very miinor breach” but warned the man he would face possible jail if he offended again.