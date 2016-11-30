Drunken shove on police officer earns court date

A 28-year-old man has been fined $550 for his drunken behaviour.

A 28-YEAR-OLD Clara Creek man has been fined $550 and had no conviction recorded for his behaviour while drunk outside Billy's Hotel in November last year.

Appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, Sam Joseph Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance and one count of obstructing police while intoxicated.

The court was told Bennett had resisted arrest outside Billy's after pushing a witness who had approached police about his behaviour.

After then pushing the officer, Bennett refused to put his arms behind his back as officers tried to detain him.

Representing himself in court, Bennett agreed he did not remember the night "100% clearly".

He said the trouble started after he left Billy's when someone on the street began verbally abusing him.

In sentencing, Magistate M Baldwin said the situation was "a rather unfortunate event", and advised Bennett to refuse to validate the opinion of someone berating him in the future.

"If someone presses your buttons and you react, they win," she said.