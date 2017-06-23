Fined for big crime list

FINES AND MORE: A Gympie region man has been dealt with for a long list of offences.

A MAN was fined $2000 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, after appearing on 18 charges including breaching a domestic violence order taken out by his father.

The man, 30, who cannot be named because of a legal requirement protecting the anonymity of parties to DVOs, was also placed on 12 months probation after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

In addition to the DVO breach, the man pleaded guilty to evading a fare, two counts of possessing marijuana, two charges of possessing drug utensils and other property suspected of having been used in a drug offence, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, contravening a lawful police requirement, unauthorised possession of explosives in the form of ammunition, contravening bail release conditions, driving an unregistered vehicle, possession of a knife in public and unlicensed driving.

The court was told the man had suffered recent difficulties in life, including separating from his partner and her children last year and his mother had died in 2011.

The man's legal representative told the court the man had suffered anxiety and depression and "most of the other issues are drug related”.

The drug charges related to only small quantities and utensils.

The problems began when he had an argument with relatives and police were called.

Released on condition that he not return to the caravan he called home at his father's place, he realised he had a job to start that morning and needed his uniform.

"He was kicked out of the caravan on his dad's property,” the lawyer said.

The knife was left in his car by friends and he had forgotten.

The bullets were his father's.

He was placed on probation for 12 months and fined $2000.