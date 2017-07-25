Fine for mouthy mum - 'Not in front of kids,' says court

ROAD RAGE OUTRAGE: School parking lot no place for swearing, says court.

"SHE was one, so I said it,” was the explanation offered by a young mother whose extreme swearing brought her to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told Paige Elizabeth Burgess let fly with the language's most serious swear words, when another mother took a car park she was aiming for at Jones Hill State School on June 19.

"You f*****g c**t,” Burgess allegedly yelled, in front of children.

"I'm going to f*****g bash you, you c**t,” she added.

As Burgess continued to swear, another person told her not to.

Burgess turned on that person, saying: "F**k off c**t or I'll bash you too.”

Police told the court officers had intercepted Burgess in Heilbronn Rd, with three small children in her car.

She told police she believed the other woman had cut her off.

"I use the word 'c**t' all the time,” Burgess told the court.

"I called her a c**t, but she was doing the same thing.

"She was one, so I said it,” Burgess said.

"I don't usually get angry, but (I did) because I had my daughter in the car and she went straight in front of me.”

Burgess, 27 of Gympie, pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance on June 15, as well as two counts of shop stealing, taking perfume from a pharmacy on June 19 and other items from a clothing store on July 4.

Police told the court a staff member at the clothing store had asked Burgess to allow an inspection of her handbag, which Burgess refused.

Police viewed security footage showing a person with a distinctive handbag.

Police located her at the court building on July 17, with the same handbag, and had her accompany them to the police station.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said there was some road rage involved.

"It's a serious matter at a school, some road rage involved. You pulled up angry, yelling, swearing, with children there.

"That's not on, particularly with children about.” He fined Burgess $500 for public nuisance and $350 on each of the stealing matters, with restitution of $89 to the pharmacy and $26 to the clothing store.