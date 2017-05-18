Fine art now available for sale at Gympie store

IT'S the history and quality of the pieces that make Kilkivan Fine Art & Antiques different to thrift shops and second hand stores.

Owner Glen Britton has a real talent for finding collectables and is well known for his wealth of knowledge of Australian and Queensland antiques in particular.

And now, Kilkivan Fine Art & Antiques, still a destination for antiques shoppers, has a branch right here in Gympie.

John Kelly is one of the employees looking after the second store in Barter Street and he says while his job may not be 'thrill-a-minute exciting' it is extremely interesting.

"Everything in here makes a link between people and history if you look hard enough. People come in here and say 'my gran used to have cupboards of this stuff' or 'my mum used to have something just like that.' The things in here evoke memories of family history,” John said.

He and two other employees look after the two stores for Glen, who does all the purchasing, not just from local sellers but from across the region.

And the type of merchandise on offer ranges from quality genuine antiques and high end goods to cost effective replica furniture.

"At the moment we're got a genuine Pro Hart valued at $6500. And another one coming in. Between them, that's $10,000 worth of paintings. But you can also get a nice print in here for $55,” John said.

And it's not just art and furniture. There's china, glassware and high-end collectables.

"We've got a side-board in here from Newcastle from the 1920's. We've got tables and chairs that belonged to politicians. They all have a story.”

It's taken around six months for Glen to get the store just how he wants it, but now he's happy with the set up, and the strength of the product range.

"It was a huge logistical mission. But he's happy with the set up now,” John said of his boss.

Kilkivan Fine Art & Antiques is situated at 25-27 Barter St and Main St Kilkivan.