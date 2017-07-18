Fine and probe over dole dispute

A VETERAN resident fined over a threat to shoot a Centrelink officer told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday he had lost control in response to what he said were abuses of power by the officer.

He said the officer had repeatedly stopped his Newstart allowance.

This "puts me back two weeks” every time, he said.

Daniel John Iddles, 42, apologised for the threat in pleading guilty to using a carrier service to threaten to kill on June 19.

"I do regret the whole day. "I don't even own a weapon of any kind,” Iddles told the court.

Police said Iddles had phoned the officer at 8.50am and yelled abuse.

"You've cut me off benefits because my car broke down,” Iddles allegedly said.

"I know how I'm going to solve it,” he then said, according to uncontested police allegations.

"I'm going to come in and shoot you.”

The officer became frightened and closed the office, the police prosecutor told the court.

"He keeps cutting off my Newstart,” Iddles said of his frustrations.

"He's drunk on his own power.

"He still controls Centrelink and gets them to shut down my payments.

"I'm going to pursue charges against him,” he said, but added: "I regret saying what I said to him.”

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Iddles was obviously frustrated and had shown remorse.

He noted Iddles had no previous history and fined him $400.