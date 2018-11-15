Menu
GYMPIE DISTRICT COURT: A judge yesterday denounced a man's repeated assaults against his wife. Arthur Gorrie
Fine and jail over DV crimes

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE District Court judge yesterday denounced the violence a Gympie man showed towards his wife in a frightening incident last year.

Judge Gary Long fined Serghei Anghelnici $2500, to be paid within the next seven days, with two months jail if he does not make the deadline.

And he imposed a nine-month jail sentence suspended for three years for a second offence on the same night.

The court was told Anghelnici, 44, hit the mother of his children in the face, causing a bruise on her forehead and later bit her, in two separate acts of violence on March 28 last year.

Anghelnici was being sentenced over two counts of assault with bodily harm, each with the aggravating circumstance that they were domestic violence offences.

The judge said he remained concerned about Anghelnici's behaviour and said the attacks were "fairly vicious” and had "come about unexpectedly.”

Judge Long said the couple wanted to stay together but the wife sought protection from any violence.

"On the complainant's evidence, as accepted by the jury, you were separated from your wife in a context of some difficulties,” the judge said.

But the man had been able to continue living at the couple's home.

An argument had developed, leading to the violence.

"The court must impose a sentence denouncing what you did, punishing you for it and providing deterrence to you and the community,” he said.

