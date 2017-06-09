Finding a job they'll love at Gympie's tertiary study hub

IT IS an old saying that if you find a job you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

And on Friday, Gympie West State School students were among hundreds of young people looking to have their ambitions and dreams stimulated by a look at some of the many careers they could aim for, by studying at Gympie's TAFE or University of the Sunshine Coast campuses.

Champ the public relations dog for Guide Dogs Queensland makes a new friend in Adam Algie, while his handler, Olwyn Kerr looks on. Arthur Gorrie

From computer games that could change the world asd well as your life, guide dogs that love you to bits, the scientific uses of smelly old cabbage juice and how to look after those too unwell or young to look after themselves, the options seemed endless as the students were led from one facility to another.

Purple cabbage juice became a device for testing pH, a cut-price tip for soil and swimming pool testing.

Te Ana Riddell and her father Jason Riddell, both of the University of the Sunshine Coast have fun with Vanessa Boyd's first experience of "games that will change the world.” Arthur Gorrie

Interactive computer games included virtual reality and seriously exciting fun, and students also had a taste of nursing and even guide dog training.