Find out where to catch live gigs in Gympie this weekend

The Whiskey Mountain Boys will be performing at the Tin Can Bay Country Club on Friday night.

The Whiskey Mountain Boys will be performing at the Tin Can Bay Country Club on Friday night. Contributed

FRIDAY

Royal Hotel

DON'T miss a great night of entertainment brought to you by Jonathon Mark Hayden at the Cocktail Lounge Bar from 9pm until midnight. He is a singer/songwriter, recording artist from the Sunshine Coast and covers a wide range of genres from Australiana, Aussie rock, rock to ballards.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THE Whiskey Mountain Boys will be performing from 7pm and is set to be a great night out. This trio of experienced, talented and professional entertainers use instruments such as the bush bass, mandolin, stomp box, bass guitar and acoustic guitars to deliver their own hillbilly thumping versions of all the well known party songs we all love.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

WHISKEY and Me will be performing from 7-11pm.

Gympie RSL

DON'T forget to have a good night out with Rock N Rolla Billy's performing from 7.30-11.30pm.

SATURDAY

Royal Hotel

ENJOY a night out with live music from DJ Sean Bannister from 9pm until late.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

ONE for the Road will be performing from 6pm presenting a bit of rock & roll, rockabilly, country, classic rock and old time.

Gympie RSL

HAVE a good night out from 7.30-11.30pm with 181 Duo bringing the entertainment.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

ENJOY afternoon drinks and listen to Derek Smith from 1pm as he presents some of the best country songs.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

REWIND will be performing from midday with their slant on some classic country and rock.