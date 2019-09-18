Find out where to catch live gigs in Gympie this weekend
FRIDAY
Royal Hotel
DON'T miss a great night of entertainment brought to you by Jonathon Mark Hayden at the Cocktail Lounge Bar from 9pm until midnight. He is a singer/songwriter, recording artist from the Sunshine Coast and covers a wide range of genres from Australiana, Aussie rock, rock to ballards.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
THE Whiskey Mountain Boys will be performing from 7pm and is set to be a great night out. This trio of experienced, talented and professional entertainers use instruments such as the bush bass, mandolin, stomp box, bass guitar and acoustic guitars to deliver their own hillbilly thumping versions of all the well known party songs we all love.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
WHISKEY and Me will be performing from 7-11pm.
Gympie RSL
DON'T forget to have a good night out with Rock N Rolla Billy's performing from 7.30-11.30pm.
SATURDAY
Royal Hotel
ENJOY a night out with live music from DJ Sean Bannister from 9pm until late.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
ONE for the Road will be performing from 6pm presenting a bit of rock & roll, rockabilly, country, classic rock and old time.
Gympie RSL
HAVE a good night out from 7.30-11.30pm with 181 Duo bringing the entertainment.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
ENJOY afternoon drinks and listen to Derek Smith from 1pm as he presents some of the best country songs.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
REWIND will be performing from midday with their slant on some classic country and rock.