Find out where the fish are biting this weekend

GOTCHA: Dean Tomlinson with a nice dusky flathead caught and released like all his fish are, in the lower Maroochy River. Contributed

GOTCHA: After recent windy conditions, offshore it looks as if it will continue to be choppy today but ease back in the afternoon.

Today winds will be northwesterly 15 to 20 knots, reaching up to 25 knots offshore early in the morning.

Winds turning north to northeasterly in the late morning then tending north to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots in the evening with seas 1.5 to 2.5 metres, decreasing to 1 to 1.5 metres during the morning, so it might be better to stick to sheltered waters.

Tomorrow and over the weekend conditions will be much improved, so make the most of the situation.

Tomorrow the winds will ease right back to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots tending northwest to southwesterly during the morning then tending east to southeasterly during the day with seas below 0.5 metres.

Snapper, sweetlip and moses perch from the Blinker. Snapper, Maori cod and tusk fish from Murphy's Reef. There have been Moses perch, flathead, gold spot cod, big cobia, and snapper from.

Tuskfish, snapper, pig fish and pearl perch from the Barwon Banks.

Wild Thing 2 fished Double Island Point where the crew took Moses perch, flathead, gold spot cod, quality cobia, and snapper.

Cougar One, ran a charter to North Reef where they caught pearl perch, cobia, moses perch, snapper and cod as well as a cobia weighing about 20kilos.

Crews on Baitrunner from, Rainbow Beach Reef Fishing Charters have taken good snapper, pearl perch, red throat emperor, sweetlip, tusk fish, hussar, moses perch and mulloway 20nm east of Wide Bay Bar recently.

Out from Hervey Bay there are school and broad barred mackerel and a few coral trout on the close in shallower reefs out from Rooney's point and on the close reefs out from Burrum, Gatakers Bay, Coongul, the Arch Cliffs and around the shipping beacons. Broad barred mackerel the Burrum Eight mile and Urangan channel.

NICE ONE: Check out Nick Bright with this cracker threadfin salmon caught around Mary River heads recently. Contributed

Estuaries, Dams and Beaches

Fraser Island

THERE has been patches of weed in the gutters along the eastern beaches with less in the northern areas, combined with the strong and very pesky northerly winds has made fishing difficult.

So best results will be in the cleaner areas without weed where there have been dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters.

Chopper tailor have been plentiful north of the Maheno Wreck. Bigger jew near Yidney Rocks.

A few keen anglers have been targeting a few quality Spanish mackerel well out behind the breakers using drones to deliver their rigged baits and have been landing some big fish.

Hervey Bay: The next couple of months will have the flathead feeding from the Creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island and from the lower Burrum River.

Flathead, tailor and cod from river heads. Summer whiting off the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan. Tarpon, mangrove jack, threadfin salmon, barra and trevally in upper Burrum river.

Threadfin salmon, good barramundi starting to feed and plenty of good quality flathead in the Mary river.

Rainbow Beach

TAILOR, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle rock.

Flathead between rainbow and double Island Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point.

Barramundi, mangrove jack and estuary cod in Kauri Creek.

Local Dams and Rivers

Healthy bass at Lake Macdonald, not too big but fun on light gear, try spinnerbaits and jig spinners rigged on paddle tail soft plastics such as Nories Inlet Shads. Casting in close to the lily pads is has been producing good fish. Lake McDonald has also had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with Bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures. In Borumba Dam yellowbelly are taking lure and bait in the timbers. The odd saratoga and plenty of bass on surface lures. Quality bass in the timbers as well. Good bass and golden perch in the Mary River and its tributaries.

The hot weather has had the jacks on the chew with Dean Brook landing this nice fish around the motorway Bridge pylons over the weekend. Contributed

Noosa

A FEW quality whiting throughout the lower river. Trevally and flathead in the Woods Bays, the river mouth and off Munna Point.

Heath Robinson was fishing the channel on the corner of Branson Island and the ski run and a 54cm golden trevally nailed his Atomic Grub. Grunter, flathead and whiting in Lake Cooroibah. Jacks starting to feed throughout the river including Woods Bay and the back of the sound. Cod, bream and good flathead in Weyba Creek.

Maroochydore

TAILOR, trevally, flathead, cod and jacks in the Cod Hole. Whiting and flathead from around the sand bags and lower river. Flathead from Bli Bli flats and the creek mouths. Bream, a few sand crabs and flathead along Twin Waters, Cotton Tree stretch and in Cornmeal Creek area. Mangrove jacks and jew from the Cod Hole, rock bars in the middle and upper river.

Mooloolaba

WITH THE lighter winds try for whiting and dart in the surf from Bokarina and Wurtulla. Bream and cod from the rock walls. Mangrove jack in the Kawana Canals and from the rock bars in the upper river. Trevally and cod around Minyama Island. Whiting from the sand basin and the entrance to Mountain Creek.

Caloundra

WHITING in Currimundi Lake. Getting a few good quality flathead inside the bar, off the Northern tip of Bribie and from the creek mouths. Whiting are wide spread throughout the passage, with best catches along golden beach. Jacks and cod in Pelican Waters Canal. Blue swimmer crabs between the bar and Military Jetty.