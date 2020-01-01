Find out what some Gympie locals resolve to do in the New Year

ACCORDING to comparison website Finder, 79 per cent of Aussies have set themselves a resolution for the new year, and prominent Gympie people are among that crowd.

Health, travel and financial fitness top the list of aspirations as does social self improvement.

According to the Finder survey, 1103 respondents revealed that more than half (53 per cent) want to lose weight or ramp up their fitness regime, while 46 per cent will strive to improve their diet.

Travel is a big priority for more than a third (35 per cent) of Aussies, while almost a quarter (22 per cent) have vowed to get out of debt.

Kate Browne, personal finance expert at Finder, said that January is the perfect time to hit reset on old habits.

“The start of the new year is a great time to wipe the slate clean and get back on track with your goals”.

“Some of us will go in all guns blazing, with plans to drop 10 kilos or travel the world for a year, but this can sometimes be unrealistic.

“Instead, try and make smaller, more achievable commitments. Sometimes it’s the most basic changes that will have the biggest impact in the long run,” Ms Browne said.

Self-improvement is another area where Aussies are hoping to make progress over the new year.

Ms Browne said that larger resolutions may take more than a year to conquer.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day - starting a successful business or paying off the mortgage takes time. Ambitious goals like these will rarely be accomplished in a year.

“Create smaller milestones or targets to reach every few months. This will help you stay focussed and prevent resolution burnout. Think of your grand plan as a marathon, not a sprint,” she said.

Llew O'Brien.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien: My resolutions for 2020 are to work hard to serve the people of Wide Bay, and to build on opportunities for job creation. I am committed to seeing work start this year on the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Section D project, which will create significant numbers of jobs throughout the construction phase, and will ultimately save countless lives. I am also looking forward to the creation of more than 200 jobs at Nolan Meats through its meatworks expansion, which was achieved with $4.98 million in Federal Government funding through the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Package. The long term benefits of these jobs will flow through the whole Gympie and Wide Bay economy, building a bright future for our region.

Tony Perrett

State Member for Gympie Tony Perrett: It’s pretty simplistic, a wetter 2020, that would be my wish. With the region drought declared just recently, I think a wetter 2020 would be welcomed by a lot of people.

Mick Curran.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran: My wishes for 2020 is for much needed drought breaking rain; the end the horrific fire season witnessed across Queensland and other states and for all our emergency service men and women to remain safe while performing the tremendous work they do to keep us all safe. I also would like to wish every member of our community a safe, healthy and prosperous 2020.

Tony Goodman.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman: My New Year’s resolution is to read more books on important literature like biographies and leaderships.

Shelley Strachan. Picture: Richard Dobson

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan: My New Year’s resolution is to be more careful with money, find time to appreciate the small things, use the River to Rail trail more, swim more laps at the Gympie ARC and generally get fit.

Dolly Jensen.

Dolly Jensen, Candidate for Division 2: Here’s a post I put up on Facebook that resonates with me, “If you want 2020 to be your year; don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out. Make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Throw away what you’ve been cluttering. Unfollow negative people on social media. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Be fierce. Don’t gossip. Show more gratitude. Do things that challenge you. Be brave.

Colleen Miller.

Colleen Miller, Candidate for Division 3: I will tackle whatever 2020 throws at me head on. I will listen more, laugh often, learn new things, and stay true to myself.

Bruce Devereaux

Bruce Devereaux, Candidate for Division 4: For the thirty-third year in a row, I’m giving up smoking. It became something of a tradition when I was 19.

Of course, I haven’t had a cigarette for about a decade so maybe it’s time to move on. I’m also considering giving up trying to stay awake to see the New Year in.