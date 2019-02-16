Find out more about the businesses on Tozer St

TIMES HAVE CHANGED: An historical shot from the 1980s looking down Tozer St from the Railway Hotel on Station Rd.

TIMES HAVE CHANGED: An historical shot from the 1980s looking down Tozer St from the Railway Hotel on Station Rd. Renee Albrecht

WHEN the railway line was first extended to Gympie, the area immediately surrounding the Old Gympie Railway Station became a busy trade centre.

While a lot has changed, there is still a wide variety of businesses that are located in this area.

The longest existing business is also the one closest to Station Rd and across from the Mary Valley Rattler and the Old Gympie Railway Station.

Sauers Produce and Garden Centre, at 9 Tozer St, have been a part of the precinct since 1932.

A Gympie icon, Sauers is a supplier of agricultural, gardening and animal care products and stocks a range of general merchandise for gardeners and hobbyists, as well as rural products for farmers.

Right next door at 11 Tozer St is Wide Bay Hydraulics.

More than just a hose shop, WBH stock filters, bearings, brass, hydraulic pumps and motors and can design all types of hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

At number 19 Tozer St are four businesses including Empire Engineering.

Empire is a professional engineering company dedicated to providing a wide range of services to the ever growing building and development industries.

PLANSMART Development Solutions is also located at 19 Tozer St and is a boutique planning consultancy offering a complete range of land use planning services to clients throughout Queensland.

Evolve Accounting & Advice is also based at number 19. At Evolve they consistently strive for excellence, while delivering quality service with integrity and professionalism to help their clients achieve their financial goals.

Below these three businesses, also at 19 Tozer St, is The Real Body Movement gym. This functional training studio has group training classes, premium personal training and semi-private training all overseen by an allied health team.

Further along is a new favourite with children from across the region. The Gympie Jungle indoor playground, cafe and take away is an airconditioned play space, situated at 23 Tozer St, with yummy food and great coffee.

Gympie Partyworld, at 25 Tozer St, have been operating in the Gympie area for in excess of 30 years.

They have everything you need for your next celebration from helium balloons to disposable crockery and cutlery. They also hire out marquees, jukeboxes, toilets, cold rooms, catering equipment, tables and chairs.

Gympie Packaging, at 29 Tozer St, has wholesale packaging prices for everyone, and stock everything from takeaway food packaging, to moving supplies, and plastic and paper bags. They also say if they don't stock it, they'll source it for you.

At 33 Tozer St is Timeless Treasures - a treasure-trove of quality modern, shabby chic and antique furniture as well as vintage collectables.

At the far end of the street, right next to where the Wide Bay Cooperative Dairy Company once operated, is Sullivan Livestock.

Located at 53 Tozer St, Sullivan Livestock specialises in livestock cattle auctions, including for meatworks and stores, stud, calf, paddock sales, and rural real estate.

Also sharing this space, occupying the former butter factory, is one of Tom Grady's rural merchandise outlets.

Tom Grady Rural Merchandise stores at both Nash St, and Tozer St offer customers goods from an enormous range of products covering pet requirements, home garden requirements as well as other urban products.

Heading back towards Station Rd, in one of the former Old Gympie Station buildings is the Gympie Men's Shed.

This not-for-profit organisation is a member of The Australian Association of Men's Sheds, which is working towards men determining their own future, health and mental state.

So, why not take a wander up Tozer St? There's so much more to see than you've imagined.