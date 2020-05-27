Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What this Gympie businesswoman is doing to beat the odds in the hospitality industry.
What this Gympie businesswoman is doing to beat the odds in the hospitality industry.
News

Find out how this Gympie business is beating the odds

Donna Jones
27th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are estimates that suggest half of all businesses fail by the end of their second year.

Add to that the challenges of running a business in the time of COVID-19 and the odds are stacked against most businesspeople.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Gympie crowns their takeaway kings and queens

COVID-19 claims another Gympie event victim

Rough few months almost behind this Gympie business

But Stacey Duke and her husband Cameron are bucking that trend, with their Bruce Highway cafe What’s Cookin about to celebrate five years in business. Mrs Duke said she reopened the cafe/convenience store in July 2015 after completing renovations at the site.

Stacey Duke of What's Cookin with the new Mighty Tuckerbox food van which they started up in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.
Stacey Duke of What's Cookin with the new Mighty Tuckerbox food van which they started up in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.

“We wanted a clean start,” she said.

The couple, who employ seven staff, are showing no signs of slowing down, even adding a second food van to their business at the very height of the coronavirus crisis.

“It was about the end of April,” Mrs Duke said.

The vans service up to 40 nearby businesses, which make up just part of their regular clientele.

“We’re popular with all the tradies and locals so we haven’t been affected by the shutdowns at all,” she said.

Stacey Duke of What's Cookin with the new Mighty Tuckerbox food van
Stacey Duke of What's Cookin with the new Mighty Tuckerbox food van
business milestone coronavirusgympie gympie business gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17yo clocked at 140km/h on Gympie region road

        premium_icon 17yo clocked at 140km/h on Gympie region road

        News He was busted by police on the Wide Bay Highway near Lower Wonga

        More relief could be on the way for Gympie ratepayers

        premium_icon More relief could be on the way for Gympie ratepayers

        News Mayor Glen Hartwig says more relief “would assist greatly in the region’s economic...

        10 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 10 jobs going in Gympie now

        News Looking for work? These companies and more are hiring now in the Gympie region.

        Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        premium_icon Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        News Focus is on improving awareness around social distancing and hygiene as...