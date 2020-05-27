Find out how this Gympie business is beating the odds

What this Gympie businesswoman is doing to beat the odds in the hospitality industry.

THERE are estimates that suggest half of all businesses fail by the end of their second year.

Add to that the challenges of running a business in the time of COVID-19 and the odds are stacked against most businesspeople.

But Stacey Duke and her husband Cameron are bucking that trend, with their Bruce Highway cafe What’s Cookin about to celebrate five years in business. Mrs Duke said she reopened the cafe/convenience store in July 2015 after completing renovations at the site.

Stacey Duke of What's Cookin with the new Mighty Tuckerbox food van which they started up in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.

“We wanted a clean start,” she said.

The couple, who employ seven staff, are showing no signs of slowing down, even adding a second food van to their business at the very height of the coronavirus crisis.

“It was about the end of April,” Mrs Duke said.

The vans service up to 40 nearby businesses, which make up just part of their regular clientele.

“We’re popular with all the tradies and locals so we haven’t been affected by the shutdowns at all,” she said.