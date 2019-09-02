Financing this failing project their own political funeral

Mayor Mick Curran pledged at his election to get the Rattler back on track.

Mayor Mick Curran pledged at his election to get the Rattler back on track.

MANY of our current councillors have signed their electoral death warrants.

By overwhelmingly endorsing the recent letter of comfort, ensuring that the Mary Valley Rattler Company is financially backed until June 2022, our councillors have sent us a message: their egos are of more concern to them than our genuine local needs.

It's alarming that they're not worried about the enormous net-loss of money being generated, and the obvious continuation of this trend well into the future.

We have roads in disrepair, local infrastructure in dire need of maintenance, vegetation management that has gone by the wayside.

Meanwhile, we also have massive cash injections into local projects that will not benefit our region's people in the long-run.

The only beneficiaries are those who get off on saying (unfoundedly) that they're helping build the future of the Gympie region, and those who fail to understand, or care for, basic economics.

Millions upon millions of dollars have been invested in the Mary Valley Rattler.

Millions upon millions of dollars have been wasted.

People want local government to ensure that our community is a beautiful place to live.

Financially backing this failing tourism project is fiscally irresponsible.

By endorsing this letter of comfort, the councillors who voted in favour have put the final nail in their coffins.

Andrew Los,

Greens Creek