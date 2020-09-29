Finals fever flares up for Cooloola Coast’s 2020 bowls comp

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results for weekend September 27, 2020

THIS week will see the end to Club Championship Games. We have two finals this week, the Mixed Triples and the Men’s Triples. Both should be close and entertaining games. If you have the chance to watch please do so as enthusiastic spectators are a big boost to the days play.

We also have a busy month coming up in October with some weekly events as well as our Come And Try Day on the 31st Oct. The Club will be open to everyone, and especially families, to come and experience a bit of fun and try your hand at bowling.

Tuesday Winners Cal Baumanis and Jeff Mulhall.

The emphasis will be on enjoyment and family participation. There will be prizes, food and music, and hopefully some good hearted family competitiveness. So log it in your diary or phone and come down on the day and see what the Club has to offer. The day starts at 10am.

This week saw our usual days of bowls as well as some championship games.

Tuesday 22nd Nominated Jackpot Pairs

The winners came close to also taking out the jackpot but not quite. So the jackpot again rolls over to next week. The winners of the second game were the ever present Noel Hufschmid and Phil Parry. They are never far away from the prizes.

The winners on the day were Jeff Mulhall and Cal Baumanis with some excellent bowling although the pack was on their heels.

Thursday 24th Mixed Social Bowls

Conditions were excellent for our social day. It started hot but cooled for everyone to enjoy the day. The winners were decided on a winning team draw which was a change and the team of Terry Chamberlain, David Collins and Neil Currell was drawn.

We also had a Semi Final of the Men’s Triples with a close fought game to the end. The winning Team was Trevor Uhl, Jef Mulhall and Cal Baumanis.

Winners for Sunday Tess Moffitt, Stefan Williams and Adele Allars.

Saturday 26th Scroungers

We saw some very close bowling today but it is a game of consistency and Dave Livick proved that today but he was pushed all the way by Graham Nunn in the final. Well done to them both.

We also saw a Semi Final of the Mixed Triples which were won by Avis Aird, Cyndy Glenbar and Allan Wegner. A close game in the end and won on the last end. They play the final this week.

Sunday 27th Mixed Social Bowls

Another glorious day with a lot participating. The winners today were Adele Allars, Tess Moffitt and Stefan Williams. We have to put a handicap on Stefan! Well played and deserved.

We also saw a Semi Final of the Men’s Triples with a hard fought game ending with John Deegan, Neil Currell and Steve Garbutt winning by one point. A great game to watch apparently but maybe not for the runners up! Well played and deserved.

We also have to mention Wendy Ryan who played in the Ladies Division Singles Finals earlier this week winning her first game and narrowly losing her second. Well done Wendy as it is an intense day of bowls.

Just to mention that our Jackpot Joker has not been won yet and stands at over $500. So make sure you have your tickets and join us with Friday‘s Bistro, Live Music and a chance to win.

Gary Holyoak