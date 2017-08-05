Finally, a chance to say thank-you

AMIDST the rush of removing the remains of C-Block at One Mile State School and installing new classrooms, there was simply no time to thank the hard work of fire-fighters and crew members.

That was rectified this weekend, with a small show of appreciation from principal Stuart Bell and staff members at the school, coming together for a small barbecue on school grounds.

On the patch of land where C-Block once stood is now newly installed green grass - a sign of new beginnings at the school.

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to say a special thank you to the firies, and to the crew who helped makes this all possible,” Mr Bell said.

"I would've have liked to have done this sooner, but with how frantic everything was - we never really had the chance.

"So thank-you, to everyone who put in the long hours, working so hard to make sure everything was ready for the kids to come back to school.”

The fire crew who helped douse the flames at One Mile State School. Jacob Carson

With time against their side, the team of labourers pulled off a mammoth task in removing the remains of the old block and installing new classrooms all before the start of term.

Minimising the impact the devastating fire had on the children was the goal from the start, something all present on Saturday felt they had proudly accomplished.

A banner, spelling out a massive thank-you was hung up in the barbecue area.

On the table, two chocolate cakes bore the message 'Thank you from One Mile State School P&G'.