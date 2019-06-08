Final sprint of the season for Maryborough Speedway

SPEEDWAY: This weekend will be bitter-sweet for Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller.

Saturday's meeting is the finale to the 2018 Maryborough Speedway season and Moller and his team are looking forward to a short break.

The round was re-scheduled from March 29 after heavy rain washed out the event.

Current Australian champion Andrew Scheuerle and the V8 sprint cars return for their annual Dash for Cash.

Club president Wayne Moller welcomed the sprint cars back to Maryborough.

"It is always a great weekend when the sprint cars come. They are seen as the premier category in speedway,” Moller said.

"The winner takes home $3000 in the dash,” he said.

It will also be the last opportunity for spectators to see Peter Lack race as he will retire after this meeting.

Moller was quick to praise Lack.

"He has been great for speedway and it will be a shame to see him retire,” he said.

"Peter has been in great form, winning at Archerfield last weekend and placing on the podium the two weeks prior.”

Lack scored a third, a second and a win in his last three drives at Archerfield.

Moller believes fans will see some quality racing over the weekend including junior formula 500s and street stocks in the cannonball run.

With the season drawing to a close it would usually be time for the club to sit idle and have a short break and recharge the batteries.

This will not be the case for Maryborough Speedway team as they will be busy planning for the new season including a round of the World Series Sprint Cars in January.

"It is the biggest thing that has ever happened to the club,” Moller said.

"We have been working toward it for over 10 years.”

For Moller, one event stood out as a highlight from this season.

"The junior sedan national title race we held in January,” he said. "It was an amazing weekend seeing the best 83 young drivers in the country racing in Maryborough.”

Moller believes the future looks bright for the sport if these juniors continue driving.

The state title race in the production sedans also scored high praise from Moller.

"He didn't win but the drive from Joel Berkley in that race was one of the best of the year,” he said.

"I also want to thank all of the fans and sponsors of Maryborough Speedway for their support in 2019.”

Although the speedway season is drawing to a close there will plenty of action on the circuit with speedway karts still running.

"The season never really stops for us or the circuit,” he said.

Gates open from 1pm and racing starts from 4pm.