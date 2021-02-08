Final farewell for Matt, Kate and their unborn son

Close friends and family will lay Matt Field, Kate Leadbetter and their son Miles to rest today in a private funeral service.

The young family will be remembered at Iona College today, where Mr Field had attended the school, after their lives were taken when they were struck by a vehicle that was alleged to be stolen on January 26.

A private funeral will be held Monday for Matt Field, Kate Leadbetter and their son Miles.

Queensland Police have issued a statement on behalf of the families, who explained that it was important that the privacy of the ceremony was respected by the community.

"Matt Field, Kate Leadbetter and their son Miles will be farewelled at 10am, Monday February 8, at Iona College during a private ceremony for invited friends and family only," the statement read.

Matt Field and Kate Leadbetter.

"The families of Matt and Kate extend their gratitude to the community for the support it has shown during this incredibly difficult time".

"Both families understand there will be a high degree of interest from the community, and while they understand and appreciate this, they wish to have their privacy respected so that everyone attending (including school-aged children) can say goodbye and grieve privately".

