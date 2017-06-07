Final council forum to be held in Amamoor tonight

Column by Mayor Mick Curran

THE final Meet the Mayor and Councillor Forum will be held at Amamoor at 5pm this evening.

Attendance at the previous forums over the last two weeks has been between 10 and 50 members of the public and I am pleased each one has been very productive.

I am grateful to those who have taken their time to attend the forums and raise concerns directly with me and I'm equally as grateful for the compliments council has received on its activities.

Common themes raised at these meetings have included weeds management, unsealed roads and waste management.

They say that local government is the tier of government closest to the people, and these meetings really demonstrate that in the form of the elected members meeting their constituents on their home turf.

An associated highlight is meeting in the various community halls and witnessing first-hand the great work of the hall committees.

I wish to extend a thank you to those committees who volunteer their time to benefit their local communities.