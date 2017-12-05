Menu
Final conference for financial union boss

BIG NAMES: Dolly Jensen (right) with Clea Smith from the Australian Cricketers Association.
GYMPIE woman and union leader Dolly Jensen has returned from Melbourne after attending the Finance Sector Union's National Conference.

The conference is held every two years and brings together delegates from across Australia to set the course for the union

The three-day agenda focused on women and Ms Jensen was proud to be a member of the Women's Agenda Committee, which presented and endorsed a plan on the gender pay gap, Paid Parental Leave and Women's Retirement Income. During the Women's Agenda, Ms Jensen met guest spokeswoman Clea Smith.

Ms Smith is a two-time Cricket World Cup winner who opened the bowling for Australia for over 10 years and championed recognition of women in the ACA Constitution, which was achieved in 2010.

As a double bonus, Ms Jensen was also in the company of her hero, Sally McManus, who spoke to the conference about laws broken for employees and the ACTU fight to change the rules.

At the conference, the FSU endorsed its support of a campaign close to Ms Jensen's heart, the We Won't Wait campaign, to have 10 days domestic violence leave added to the National Employment Standard.

Ms Jensen has now left banking, and this was her last conference.

She said she was was honoured and humbled to accept a boxed bottle of wine from the National Enterprise Committee Presidents, and a motion was passed that read:

"FSU Conference 2017 recognises the tireless work and contribution of Dolly Jensen. On behalf of our FSU members, in particular, ANZ members as the ANZ National Enterprise President, we acknowledge Dolly has shown great strength and courage during her time as a leader of this union and we wish her well for the future.”

Ms Jensen will stay on as ANZ national president until she finds a successor.

Topics:  banking and finance gympie business industry conference union

Gympie Times
