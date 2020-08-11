Menu
The final cohort of US Marines part of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) have been released from coronavirus quarantine. Picture: POIS Peter Thompson
News

Final cohort of US Marines complete COVID-19 quarantine in NT

by ALICIA PERERA
11th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
THE final cohort of US Marines part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D) have been released from coronavirus quarantine.

Their completion of the 14-day isolation process means that all, more than 1000 Marines have now completed quarantine and training activities for MRF-D are well under way.

Medical personnel will continue to monitor Marines' health for the duration of their time in the Territory.

The US Marine who tested positive to COVID-19 in July is still in isolation at the Royal Darwin Hospital, pending confirmation of a negative test result.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the completion of quarantine for all Marines was a milestone for this year's MRF-D program.

"The discharge of the final group of personnel from quarantine demonstrates the effectiveness of the testing and monitoring regime established with the Northern Territory Government," she said.

"With one positive result captured at initial entry and no further infections, the successful management of the arrival of the US Marines reflects the efforts and planning by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), the Northern Territory Government and MRF-D.

"The regime of screening, quarantine and testing underscores the priority placed on protecting the local community from COVID-19."

MRF-D commanding officer Colonel David Banning said the close co-ordination of MRF-D with its Australian counterparts had been key to the successful completion of quarantine procedures.

