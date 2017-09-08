Film festival to bring the gold back to Gympie

Katie Toney addresses the crowd at the program launch .

THE program for the 10th Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival has finally arrived.

Local sponsors and eager fans celebrated at the Gympie Regional Art Gallery on Thursday night, where the program was announced and the 2017 trailer unveiled.

It marks the official countdown for the festival, held October 5-8.

The program for 2017 builds on Heart of Gold's reputation for screening an incredibly high standard of inspiring short films that resonate deeply with the viewer.

This year's Heart of Gold will screen 10 world premieres, more than 50 Australian premieres, and films that have received awards all around the world.

Australian actor Michael Caton will be a special guest, famous for his role as Darryl Kerrigan in cult hit movie The Castle.

The organisers said it was all about bringing top quality short films right here to Queensland, where 95films will be screening in the sunshine state for the first time.

The excitement amongst the crowd was visible.

Claudia Granshaw, chair of the board, was particularly impressed.

"It's so wonderful to be able to hand out the program. People are here already going through it, circling sessions they want to see,” she said.

"Tonight is such an important night for us - an opportunity to thank our sponsors and give them a glimpse of all to come.”

Artistic director Emily Avila said she was very excited about the high- performing program.

"For our 10th festival, we have brought together short film gold from all over the world - winners from Cannes, Berlinale, the Oscars and more - with the majority of short films screening in Queensland for the very first time,” she said.

"With a growing reputation of supporting exceptional filmmaking talent, we are pleased to welcome filmmakers and film lovers to Gympie in October to discover all the wonders in store in our 2017 program.”

Ms Avila said this year's festival would feature a special venue.

"Of course, it's 150 years since gold was discovered in Gympie,” she said.

"There's no more gold left, but hopefully we can bring a little back.

"This year we will be decorating Prospectors Hall into a gold mine.”

Channel Seven personality Katie Toney said the Heart of Gold should be on people's bucket list.

"I do think this is what makes Gympie stand out from other rural towns.”

The Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival runs October 5-8 at Gympie Civic Centre.

Tickets are now on sale. Grab a copy of the program from 232 Mary St or head to www.heartofgold.com.au.