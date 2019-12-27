Filling up fast: Gympie region gets in the mood to take a break

FUN ALL ROUND (IF YOU CAN GET IN): Enjoying the holidays at Borumba Dam. - Georgia Pyne and Sasha Blackburn beat the heat.

FUN ALL ROUND (IF YOU CAN GET IN): Enjoying the holidays at Borumba Dam. - Georgia Pyne and Sasha Blackburn beat the heat.

DROUGHT, fires and economic challenges have not been enough to slow the Gympie region’s summer holiday season rush.

From a consumer point of view, that means a need to book early, especially families looking to stay more than one night.

Tourism operators from the Cooloola Coast to Imbil yesterday reported business was busy and they had trouble keeping up with demand.

Beach camping at Inskip Point was already getting crowded in the lead-up to a tight New Year holiday period.

Bookings were also tight at Teewah, according to the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service website, with the possibility of some improvement in availability if the authorities decide on an early reopening of The Freshwater camping and caravan area, near Double Island Point.

The area was closed recently in response to bushfire danger, but it was hoped Christmas Day rain may have made the area safe again.

Amamoor Creek camping area was almost bursting at the seams, with camper numbers exceeding normal maximums on some upcoming nights.

And Borumba Deer Park, near Imbil, was also mostly full with only an occasional vacancy or two coming up on occasional nights.

The prospect of rain was not as unwelcome as it might have been at beach time in most years, but this year, after drought and fires forcing the closure of some campsites, even Rainbow Beach business people may have been praying for just a bit of rain.

The official forecast yesterday was a disappointing step back from predictions of rain earlier in the week, but reduced fire danger was a step in the right direction for the area and its natural amenity.

Mild summer conditions combined with a slight chance of not much rain would be welcome news for most people camping or going to the beach.

Winds are predicted to be light through to New Year’s Day. Partly cloudy conditions should mean generally good days without too much heat.

UV conditions though are serious, with extreme levels forecast for the UV index.

The bureau recommends sun protection be worn from 7.30am to 3.50pm.

Temperatures are forecast to continue at a summery but not too hot level for the next few days, with minimums hovering at a comfortable 17C or 18C and maximums around 30C.

It all added up to a good season so far, according to emergency service officials.

Police reported a quiet Christmas, as did the Queensland Ambulance Service. Indigestion emerged as one of the most common ailments paramedics were called on to treat, a spokeswoman said.