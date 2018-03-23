SHOCKING: Why do only 4% of us want our Gympie cats back?

WALKABOUT: Impounded cats are less likely to be claimed by their owners, according to Gympie Regional Council data.

IT'S still raining cats and dogs at the Gympie Regional Council animal pound, and that's only part of the problem.

According to recent statistics representing animal figures associated with the pound in 2017, a total of 479 dogs and 400 cats were impounded throughout the year, while eight dogs (1%) and 30 cats (7%) were euthanized.

While those figures show a decrease of 15 per cent and 32 per cent respectively from the 565 dogs and 594 cats claimed in 2016, hairy issues - especially for cats - still remain.

A staggering 356 (89%) cats were taken by the RSPCA for re-homing, dwarfing the 209 (44%) of dogs in the same boat.

Compared to the 262 (55%) dogs reclaimed from the pound from owners throughout last year, just 14 (4%) cats met the same fate.

The cats taken back home by their owners didn't even reach halfway to the 30 which were put to sleep.

A council spokeswoman said they may have seen a higher trend of impounded cats due to their being "more prone to wandering by nature".

"In contrast, dogs, the majority of which are confined on properties, have a lower rate of breeding, and are correspondingly less likely to become involved in random breeding," she said.

"Both dogs and cats are required to be micro-chipped in the Gympie region."

Another spokeswoman said council approved an end to mandatory cat registration in 2013 in accordance with an amendment by the State Government to the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008, which removed the mandatory requirement for cats to be registered.

"While cats are not required to be registered by council, council will continue to monitor cat-related concerns or complaints raised by the public."

The spokeswoman said council "will not euthanize any animal unless it is ill, carries a disease or cannot be rehomed due to behavioural issues".

She said the bulk of the responsibility to keep animals out of the pound was with pet owners.

"Cats and dogs are an important part of our families, pet owners are responsible not only for the safely and actions of their pets, but the welfare and health of each animal.

"[Law] requires domestic cats and dogs to be microchipped and dogs to be registered with council.

"Owners should ensure pets are identifiable and confined on the owner's property at all times."

More information on animal management is available on council's website.