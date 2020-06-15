Fighter pilot missing at sea after crash

A US fighter jet has reportedly crashed into the North Sea.

A United States Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet reportedly plunged into the North Sea off the United Kingdom coast.

The F-15C Eagle took off from its base in Suffolk in England's south east and crashed shortly after while on a training run.

The US fighter jet was based in the UK.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown with the US Air Force confirming just one pilot was on board.

Rescue crews are currently scouring the sea in search of the pilot and the aircraft, which is believed to have plunged into the water off the East Yorkshire coast in the country's north east.

"At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the 48th Fighter Wing said in a statement released soon after the crash.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.

"As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided."

Three Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers circling over the sea.

Flight tracking pages have spotted three large aircrafts, Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, circling the area searching for the remains.

A helicopter has also reportedly been sent to the site as well as two search and rescue lifeboats.

"Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area," a HM Coastguard spokewoman said, according to the BBC.

The aircraft was situated at Lakenheath, which is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.