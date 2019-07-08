Menu
Arlene Blencowe.
Arlene Blencowe. Contributed
News

FIGHT WEEK: Gympie's 'Angerfist' returns to the MMA cage

JOSH PRESTON
by
8th Jul 2019 7:17 PM
WORLD-conquering Gympie MMA fighter Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe will make her return to the Bellator cage in the US this weekend.

Blencowe (11-7 MMA, 4-3 Bellator) enters her bout with fellow women's featherweight contender Amanda Bell, (6-5 MMA, 2-1 Bellator) looking to continue building momentum towards another shot at the title after recording a stunning TKO of Amber Leibrock last September.

GYMPIE'S FIGHTING SPIRIT

- NEW DEAL: Bellator MMA dynamo remembers childhood in Gympie

- VIDEO: Devastating Round 1 KO in Gympie boxer's title fight

- The Gympie boxer who made history 50 years ago this month

Reigning champion Julia Budd will square off with Olga Rubin in the main event, with the 36-year-old Blencowe slated among the card's preliminary fixtures. Budd beat Blencowe by a contentious split decision last time the two squared off for the belt in December 2017.

Bellator 224 takes place at the WinStar Resorts Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Saturday morning local time.

Catch an exclusive pre-fight interview with Blencowe later this week in The Gympie Times.

