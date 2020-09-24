Fight to stop traffic lights at treacherous CBD crossing

A petition against the installation of traffic lights at the intersection The Mellor St/Chapple St/Lady Mary Tce intersection has been lodged with the council.

A petition against the installation of traffic lights at the intersection The Mellor St/Chapple St/Lady Mary Tce intersection has been lodged with the council.

FEW will argue Mellor St’s notorious mirrored intersection needs to be safer, but at least one corner of the community wants to keep traffic lights out of the equation.

A petition against using signals to fix the junction of Mellor St, Chapple St and Lady Mary Tce was lodged following news funding had been secured to upgrade the stretch of road.

The petition, bearing 31 names, was lodged with Gympie Regional Council this week.

Drivers are forced to rely on several mirrors to safely navigate the four-way intersection near the Rattler.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Early this month the council secured money from the State Government to fix the section.

The project is expected to cost $2.74 million, with $1.8 million coming from the council.

The work must be finished by 2023.

The final design is yet to be revealed, but traffic lights are proposed as a solution.