Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A petition against the installation of traffic lights at the intersection The Mellor St/Chapple St/Lady Mary Tce intersection has been lodged with the council.
A petition against the installation of traffic lights at the intersection The Mellor St/Chapple St/Lady Mary Tce intersection has been lodged with the council.
News

Fight to stop traffic lights at treacherous CBD crossing

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
24th Sep 2020 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FEW will argue Mellor St’s notorious mirrored intersection needs to be safer, but at least one corner of the community wants to keep traffic lights out of the equation.

A petition against using signals to fix the junction of Mellor St, Chapple St and Lady Mary Tce was lodged following news funding had been secured to upgrade the stretch of road.

The petition, bearing 31 names, was lodged with Gympie Regional Council this week.

Drivers are forced to rely on several mirrors to safely navigate the four-way intersection near the Rattler.
Drivers are forced to rely on several mirrors to safely navigate the four-way intersection near the Rattler.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Early this month the council secured money from the State Government to fix the section.

The project is expected to cost $2.74 million, with $1.8 million coming from the council.

The work must be finished by 2023.

The final design is yet to be revealed, but traffic lights are proposed as a solution.

councils gympie council gympie regional council gympie roads roads
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s all about the beers’: Gympie’s newest brewery opens its doors

        Premium Content ‘It’s all about the beers’: Gympie’s newest brewery opens its...

        News Get the look first look at the region’s newest craft beer bar and brewery

        ‘Not a soul’: School holiday struggles for Gympie business

        Premium Content ‘Not a soul’: School holiday struggles for Gympie business

        News “It’s a big shock for us, especially because since we’ve had the business we’ve...

        Police allege woman bashed on head in fight

        Premium Content Police allege woman bashed on head in fight

        Crime A man is facing a new serious charge after the alleged stabbing of another man and...

        LIVE POLL: What needs to be done to improve Gympie’s CBD?

        Premium Content LIVE POLL: What needs to be done to improve Gympie’s CBD?

        News Readers were quick to have their say on what could be done to make Mary St more...