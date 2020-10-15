FIGHT NIGHT: Can our Arlene beat Cyborg and become champion?

Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe face off, with Bellator president Scott Coker in the middle.

MMA: Cometh the hour. Cometh the woman.

Gympie women’s MMA pioneer Arlene Blencowe is just hours away from the biggest fight of her life.

LET’S GO ARLENE!

Arlene Blencowe with training partners old and new, Tyson Pedro (left) and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (middle).

“Angerfist”, who grew up in Amamoor and went to school in Gympie, will take to the world stage early tomorrow morning local time when she fights for the Bellator women’s featherweight world championship against formidable former UFC legend Cris Cyborg.

The 37-year-old (13 wins and 7 losses in MMA) has her golden opportunity to become an immortal of the fight game against one of its most legendary names, but oddsmakers have listed her as a huge underdog to overcome the 35-year-old Brazilian.

Cyborg (22-2 1NC) is the only fighter in history to hold belts in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta FC and won Bellator gold by knocking out Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

It will be Blencowe’s second chance for the belt, after she lost a split decision to Budd in December 2017.

Arlene Blencowe vs. Cris Cyborg is officially locked in.

A strenuous training camp has seen Blencowe working with regular team members James Te Huna (coach) and Tyson Pedro, as well as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and his Freestyle MMA team.

Despite scoring three impressive wins from her last three fights, Blencowe this week told US media that she understood the pre-fight “underdog” tag.

“I understand why I’m an underdog, I’m 13-7. If anyone is on the outside looking in at my record without knowing the full story, for sure I’m the underdog,” Blencowe said.

“I lost to Julia twice and Cris finished her in the fourth round. But what I have said is that styles make fights. I feel like I have the skills to beat Cyborg.

Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe is in the form of her life, and now has her biggest obstacle yet in front of her.

“I have to put some fear in her, stand my ground and just fight my fight. I think everyone just crumbles into fighting her fight but, at the end of the day, I’ve never shied away from punches.”

The two faced off under the watchful eye of Bellator president Scott Coker this morning, after both made championship weight.

Cyborg had plenty of praise for Blencowe in her own pre-fight comments.

“She likes to strike, and is two times a world champion in boxing. But this is MMA and it’s going to be a great fight,” Cyborg said.

The Bellator 249 card kicks off about 6:30am tomorrow morning, local time.