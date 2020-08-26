Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A petition to refuse the latest application for a motor sport park at Bella Creek was before the council in this morning’s meeting. File photo
A petition to refuse the latest application for a motor sport park at Bella Creek was before the council in this morning’s meeting. File photo
News

Fight against 1110ha Mary Valley motor park back on agenda

Maddie Manwaring
26th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE decade-long fight to build a motorsport complex at Bella Creek near Imbil continued today, with a petition to refuse the latest application presented to Gympie Regional Council.

The development proposes a 1110ha multi-sport complex at Upper Imbil, hosting three annual events involving motocross, trail bikes and mountain bikes.

The petition contained 175 signatures and called on the council to refuse the latest development application to establish the motorsport park at Bella Creek Road.

Councillor Bruce Devereaux moved the motion, which was seconded by councillor Bob Fredman, and the councillors voted unanimously to receive the petition and refer it to CEO Shane Gray for consideration.

An overlay of the proposed Bella Creek Motor Sport Facility.
An overlay of the proposed Bella Creek Motor Sport Facility.

The Bella Residents Action Group (BRAG) has vehemently opposed the development since it was first proposed by developer Scott Canty in 2008.

It was first squashed in 2012 over noise and road safety concerns, and again in 2015 when the council said it was a good idea but the wrong location.

Several Kandanga businesses had thrown their support behind the park at the time.

Mr Canty’s latest attempt to get the park built was proposed in October 2018, and in January this year council granted him an extension on the application, pending his response to environmental impacts, noise concerns and usage of the lot.

Mr Canty’s response is not yet listed in public records but it is understood the developer and the group opposed to it have both presented their cases to the council recently.

bella creek gympie regional council imbil news motocross motor sports
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls results and news from throughout Gympie region

        Premium Content Bowls results and news from throughout Gympie region

        News Cooloola Coast and Gympie Bowls Club Results. Email your results on Wednesday morning to editor@gympietimes.com

        Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

        Premium Content Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

        News The 29-year-old threw a coffee cup, smashed a television and stereo, and tried to...

        One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        Premium Content One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest news on COVID-19 in state

        Why did Gympie council let Aldi open without public toilets?

        Premium Content Why did Gympie council let Aldi open without public toilets?

        News LETTER: ‘How can the council allow such a large organisation to get away with not...