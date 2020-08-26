Fight against 1110ha Mary Valley motor park back on agenda

A petition to refuse the latest application for a motor sport park at Bella Creek was before the council in this morning’s meeting. File photo

THE decade-long fight to build a motorsport complex at Bella Creek near Imbil continued today, with a petition to refuse the latest application presented to Gympie Regional Council.

The development proposes a 1110ha multi-sport complex at Upper Imbil, hosting three annual events involving motocross, trail bikes and mountain bikes.

The petition contained 175 signatures and called on the council to refuse the latest development application to establish the motorsport park at Bella Creek Road.

Councillor Bruce Devereaux moved the motion, which was seconded by councillor Bob Fredman, and the councillors voted unanimously to receive the petition and refer it to CEO Shane Gray for consideration.

An overlay of the proposed Bella Creek Motor Sport Facility.

The Bella Residents Action Group (BRAG) has vehemently opposed the development since it was first proposed by developer Scott Canty in 2008.

It was first squashed in 2012 over noise and road safety concerns, and again in 2015 when the council said it was a good idea but the wrong location.

Several Kandanga businesses had thrown their support behind the park at the time.

Mr Canty’s latest attempt to get the park built was proposed in October 2018, and in January this year council granted him an extension on the application, pending his response to environmental impacts, noise concerns and usage of the lot.

Mr Canty’s response is not yet listed in public records but it is understood the developer and the group opposed to it have both presented their cases to the council recently.