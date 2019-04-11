Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIDING HIGH: The horse and cart is about to trot down Mary St once more as part of next week's Easter on Mary party.
RIDING HIGH: The horse and cart is about to trot down Mary St once more as part of next week's Easter on Mary party. Leeroy Todd
Whats On

Fifth year of Easter on Mary promises to be a classic

scott kovacevic
by
11th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLASSIC cars and a chocolate-laden rabbit will take over the Gympie CBD next Wednesday night to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Easter on Mary.

They will be joined by horse and cart rides, an Easter bonnet celebration hosted by Gympie fashionista Cindy Vogels, live music and street theatre as the main street plays host to the region's biggest party.

Organiser Tony Goodman said the event was a golden opportunity for guests to get the Gympie experience.

"You're seeing Mary St at its best at night,” he said.

Mary St festivities in high gear.
Mary St festivities in high gear. Scott Kovacevic

And he was not shy on his hopes for this year's first Mary St celebration, after 5000 hit the street for the most recent Christmas on Mary.

"We want to go through that target,” he said.

Revellers will also have the chance to win a family day pass for the Mary Valley Rattler. "If people spend more than $20 in a shop, they can take their receipt to a box at the main stage and be in the running for the prize,” Mr Goodman said.

Donna Reardon and Penelope Davy enjoy the 2017 Easter on Mary.
Donna Reardon and Penelope Davy enjoy the 2017 Easter on Mary. LEEROY TODD

Easter on Mary fires up at 4.30-9pm on Wednesday April 17.

Mary St will be closed to traffic from 5pm.

easter entertainment gympie entertainment gympie events mary st whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The 8 Gympie region bridges of most concern

    premium_icon REVEALED: The 8 Gympie region bridges of most concern

    News State plan names spans in need of "high priority” replacement - and one could already be in the works.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:02 AM
    Police cut and crime up: Who do you call?

    premium_icon Police cut and crime up: Who do you call?

    News Slashed police resources, danger claimed for police and citizens

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    The Cooloola Heat player that needs to fire against Rebels

    premium_icon The Cooloola Heat player that needs to fire against Rebels

    News Coach Stephens confident his players can rise to the occasion.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:01 AM