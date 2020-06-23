Menu
Police will allege Emmanuel Petueli Komung was part of a drug syndicate based in NSW and that he allegedly drove methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA as far north as Gladstone.
FIFO alleged drug trafficker granted new bail

lucy rutherford
23rd Jun 2020 4:45 PM
A FLY-in, fly-out worker, who is accused of couriering kilograms of drugs across Queensland, has been granted new bail conditions.

Emmanuel Petueli Komung was granted bail earlier this year, for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate based in NSW, driving methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA as far north as Gladstone.

The court heard in Komung’s original bail application in March that a search of alleged “kingpin” Kaine Russell’s phone found encrypted messages to and from Mr Komung describing packages of drugs he was to deliver and clients’ details and money owing.

It was alleged Mr Komung and his boss had code names for clients they were trafficking drugs to.

“Mr Russell was dealing kilograms of methylamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA,” Detective Senior Constable Stuart Fairgrieve told the court.

“(Mr Komung) was couriering, as in delivering, those amounts.”

Komung’s lawyer Lewis Hunter said they were proposing the changes so Komung was able to reside and report in Emerald as part of his new employment as a FIFO worker.

“It’s beyond me why you got bail,” Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said, shaking his head in disbelief.

“I vote for revoking it.”

Mr Hunter replied: “I’m not sure what basis there is for that. He’s been complying with his bail since his release since March this year.

“He’s been employed and he’s travelling out to NSW where he’s been working. He now has a new job connecting in Emerald and now what I’m seeking is that his bail be enlarged.”

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said her instructions were that they were consenting to the new residential address.

Mr Stjernqvist reluctantly granted the new bail conditions.

