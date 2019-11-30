Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo. Contributed
Breaking

Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by and Brendan Bowers
30th Nov 2019 1:51 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.

The race has only re-started after The Hulk had flipped in the choppy water conditions.

The Judge being piloted by Matt Turner and John Sand spun into fellow race contestant Maritimo causing the number 11 boat to catch fire.

Safety crews were quickly on the scene and all competitors were taken to safety.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised the  Chronicle that all competitors were not injured.

Embleton made the decision to abandon further racing for the day.

The two boats along with The Hulk are currently being towed back to the pits at Urangan Harbour.

Embelton advised that a review of the incidents will be conducted this afternoon by race control

The Chronicle will keep you updated on any further news as it comes to hand.

emergency fire superboats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE LEAD: Popular Gympie dentist blitzing comp

        premium_icon IN THE LEAD: Popular Gympie dentist blitzing comp

        News It’s still not too late to cast your vote to find Gympie’s favourite dentist, but this one dentist has taken a remarkable lead.

        BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        News A man has fallen off his horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a...

        Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        News It was one of the two incidents that happened in the past 24 hours in the Gympie...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards