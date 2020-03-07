Field squeeze puts women’s sport at risk

Gympie Hammers girls Layla Milligan, Stella Crumblin face being left out in the cold as the fight continues over Gympie sports field access.

WOMEN’S Rugby Sevens is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, but Gympie Hammers’s president said players could miss out this year due to a lack of field space.

Jason McPherson said the ongoing trouble in cutting out space on the region’s overused sports fields posed a huge risk to the women's’ squads.

And time was ticking on a decision.

“We need to let the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union (competition) know what is going on,” Mr McPherson said.

“At this stage we have only four home games scheduled; but we need to know we have two lots of fields under lights to be able to host that.

Albert Park.

The lack of field space was “well known, documented and studied” but little movement had been made at the station.

“it does not appear too much has been acted on,” he said.

He had sought help from Gympie Regional Council, which is a trustee for the state-owned Albert Park and has previously had a management agreement with the Gympie Recreation Association.

This agreement is now lapsed and has yet to be renewed.

“I have spoken to councillors personally, the mayor and mayor candidates.,” he said.

“Pretty much anyone that would listen.

Gympie Hammers girls Layla Milligan, Stella Crumblin and Georgina Simpson with Gympie Hammers President Jason McPherson.

“I got to a stage when you do not get a response you have to start asking to find out why.”

A council spokeswoman said it was important the region’s sports facilities were “ available to the community in a fair and equitable way”.

“Where a lease or agreement is entered into with a club or association, the standard term of that agreement is that the lease site will be available for use by other groups where possible.

But, she said, where the council can instruct lessees to enter an agreement on any under-utilised field, this was not an option at the other end of the scale.

“Where a field is being used to its capacity then there is no expectation that one group has a right to demand others vacate the site for their use.”

Albert Park sports ground in Gympie.

Incumbent Mayor Mick Curran, who Mr McPherson approached in 2018 in hope of finding a resolution, said sport at Albert Park has coexisted through the work of the GRA.

“All of those sports have collaborated well together so the sporting bodies … haven’t been impeded.”

“The use of the field is subject to discussions and bookings by all clubs and ultimately the recreation association.

Incumbent Mayor Mick Curran.

“It’s about all of those clubs working together.”

Mr McPherson said the solution would be s shuffle.

“There has been comment about not enough fields to be able to host other juniors events and we are going to need compromise from other clubs to make this happen,” he said.

“It is a big inconvenience for everybody but we did not make the town grow.

“Everybody’s numbers have grown, not just rugby.

“The town has grown and nothing is being done about the forecast.”