26°
News

Fidget spinner recall prompts warning from father

Frances Klein
| 23rd May 2017 7:16 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIDGET spinners - they're the latest craze spinning kids crazy, but their popularity could come at a high price one Gympie father says.

The LED Fidget Spinner, which was being sold in Western Australia by supplier Ace of Hearts, has been recalled due to the insecure button battery compartment.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission branded the popular product a hazard, warning:

"If young children gain access to the button batteries and ingest them, they may suffer internal burn injuries, which can result in serious illness and even death.

"In addition, the batteries may pose a choking hazard to young children."

Ashely Little said he bought one with the same design from a Mary St retailer and it came apart in his son's mouth.

He said after buying two last week he caught his seven-year-old son removing the caps of the toy with his teeth.

"When the cap popped off the LED light and button battery fell out. They could have easily fallen into his mouth," he told The Gympie Times.

A Gympie mother, who bought a traditional non-LED fidget spinner at the Gympie Show said within 10 minutes one of the small rings had come off her son's spinner. 

This LED Fidget Spinner has been recalled.
This LED Fidget Spinner has been recalled. Contributed

Consumer Protection has launched a probe into the new toys after an 11-year-old boy in Victoria reportedly suffered a serious eye injury from one of the models, ABC News reports, while a young girl in the United States was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after swallowing small parts of one of the models.

After initially being marketed as helping children with ADHD and autism, the palm-sized spinners are the latest global must-have toy with more than 600,000 searches for the toy in the first week in May on Ebay.

With three prongs that spin on a central bearing, its the small moveable parts , particularly those that contain button batteries that pose a threat, Acting Commissioner for Consumer Protection WA David Hillyard said.

"The main issues under consideration is that these fidget spinners have small parts and, more concerning in some cases, appear to contain button batteries that can in some cases easily be dislodged presenting the risk of serious injury or even death for young children if swallowed," Mr Hillyard told ABC.

"Consumers are reporting that the batteries come out if the item is dropped and so too do small parts that make up the units which can pose a choking hazard.

"We are also assessing the different designs available, such as stars and blade-like spinners that appear to be growing in popularity.

"This is to assess any laceration or puncture risks that may be present due to their specific design."

Mr Hillyard said Consumer Protection would be working alongside the ACCC and other product safety regulators to ensure a consistent national approach to the issue.

If concerned, consumers are encouraged to return the product for a full refund.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fidget spinners recall toys warning

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Millions missing from Gympie region in lost super

Millions missing from Gympie region in lost super

GYMPIE region residents are risking their retirement, with $16.7 million in lost superannuation from across the region ready to be claimed.

Can not put a price on Sunrise national exposure

Great publicity and exposure for our region

5 reasons you're tired of Domino's, according to Domino's

Pineapple on pizza is not one of them, oddly enough.

Two Mile first school in Widgee shire

RICH HISTORY: Head Teacher Alan Nash with some the students in front of Two Mile State School in 1911.

Two Mile survives natural disasters and wartime tragedies

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

From little things, big fun grows at Theebine

FUN FOR ALL: Theebine State School students with prizes up for grabs at their June 3 trivia night (Back from left) P&C secretary Malinda Masters, president Ashleigh Jensen and (kneeling) Mackenzie Casey, (middle row) Kiaya Daniels, Beau Daniels, Arafin Koch, Oscar Koch, Tayleelah Bristow, Indy Paulsen, (front row) Richard Dean, Rhianna Casey, Indi Crossley, Liam Spies, Zack Walters, Ruby Casey and Sophia Bristow. In front with trophy plaque Eric McIntosh.

Theebine State School trivia night fun

Hats on to beating cancer at Widgee

COME ONE, COME ALL: Lynlie Cross places another sign at Widgee, letting everyone know its time for Widgee Craft Group's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Widgee Craft Group ready for big cancer morning tea

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

19 dead, 50 injured in Ariana Grande 'terror attack'

NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 50 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

IN TOWN LIVING WITH RURAL OUTLOOK

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This well presented home has just hit the market, with a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home...

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

Want the lot? Well Here It Is!

23 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 6 $278,000

How good is this; Beautiful Queenslander offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge 3 bay shed plus 3 bay carport. No matter which way you look at this Queenslander...

time 2 make your move!

5 Simone Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Nope you read that right! That is the price! Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. ...

not 2 flash but priced right 2 sell!

1 Blake Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $159,000!

Seriously that is the right price and yes, this would have be Gympies cheapest property for sale! If you are searching for a little doer upper project then this is...

My little Ponderosa !!!

172 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 2 1 1 $225,000 neg

Get excited if you are looking in this price range !!! just move in ... or modify the layout to suit your needs ! This brick home with front verandah has so many...

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Lounge, kitchen/dining, bathroom, ceiling fans and security screens. Double lock up garage, dog fenced area, property backs...

QUIET LIVING!

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

No electricity bills! Solar Powered. Modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2. Furniture and white goods are included. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen. Two way...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!