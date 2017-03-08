Feud leads to family street brawl in Imbil

STREET BRAWL: The long, drawn-out fight began in the Railway Hotel.

LONG-SIMMERING tensions between two men led to a vicious brawl that dragged through Imbil's main street, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

Kane Anthony Thomas, 27, was at the Imbil Railway Hotel on September 25, last year, when a verbal altercation erupted between he and another man - the latest in a long history of "threats and intimidation” between the two.

The confrontation turned physical - scuffling briefly on the ground outside of the pub, before Thomas got in his car and left.

He returned shortly after with his stepfather, Owen Tregoning, 56, who chased the man into an alley next to the Rattler Cafe.

It was there Thomas and the man resumed their fight, which quickly became more violent.

Tregoning, who had accompanied his stepson to ensure the two had a "fair fight”, became physically involved as well.

The two proceeded to "brutally assault” the man, splitting and chipping teeth after repeated strikes to the face.

At one point, he was placed in a headlock, briefly losing consciousness and slumping to the ground.

Escaping the alley, the man ran into the cafe, clambering over a freezer with Thomas and Tregoning in pursuit.

The attack continued there; the man grabbing a kitchen knife and using a bread rack to put distance between he and his attackers.

Due to the efforts of staff and customers, Thomas and Tregoning were eventually driven away.

Both pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company. Magistrate M. Baldwin took a grim view of the brawl.

"I have to ask,” she said during the sentencing of the two men.

"What if he had fallen wrong after he was put in that headlock and died on the spot?”

"Your actions are well within the realm of vigilantism, but unfortunately for you we've left behind the days of going outside the pub and having a scrap to sort things out.”

While she admonished Tregoning for getting involved with the assault, she did note Thomas was more involved.

"I understand that you and this man have an antagonistic relationship, but he's really got the last laugh here - he's not in court.”

Thomas was given a four month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Tregoning was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for 18 months.