Festivities start busy time for Salvation Army Gympie

ON THE MARCH: Major Brian Smith and the Salvation Army Gympie will be bringing festivities to their open day, before getting ready for this year's Red Shield Appeal.

THE Salvation Army is cranking up the community spirit in Gympie, rolling out the fun and festivities for their open day.

It will help kick off a busy time for the Salvation Army Gympie, with their signature fundraiser the Red Shield Appeal, also getting ready to set out.

Face painting, a jumping castle, displays and a sausage sizzle will be on offer at the Salvation Army Gympie's open day on Saturday March 25.

"Major Brian Smith said the open day is designed to inform the public that The Salvation Army is more than just a helping hand, we are part of the whole community,” Salvation Army public relations co-ordinator Leanne Harrison.

With the Red Shield Appeal also on the horizon, she said connecting the community with the Salvation Army was crucial for fundraising effort.

Clair and Brian Smith from the Salvation Army are organising Red Shield Appeal and are looking for collectors. Patrick Woods

"There is plenty of need in the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions and the Salvos will do what they can to support those local people, we can't do this without community support.”

She said the appeal was an opportunity for people to give back to those that need hope, and there were many ways people could support the Salvation Army.

Names can be added to a roster for a community collection point at one of the various shopping centres and other local areas across Gympie.

Residents are also encouraged to hold a fundraising day themselves, or to collect in their work place. Those wishing to help can call Leanne today on 0401 558 942.

The Red Shield Appeal will run from May 22 until June 4. All activities on the open day are free. It will be held at 42 Stumm Rd, Southside, from 9am until 1pm.