Festive fun for Gympie church

ARRESTING TREE: Karen Cullen, Communications Operator for Gympie Police Comms, decorates the Gympie Police tree ahead of last night's opening of the Festival of Christmas Trees and Lights at St Peter's Anglican Church in Amy St.
ST PETER'S Anglican Church in Amy Street was lit up like a Christmas tree last night, and with good cause.

The Festival of Christmas Trees and Lights had its launch with the blessing of around 26 trees, a glass of bubbles and plenty of finger food.

Packages wrapped with police crime scene tape are a distinctive addition to the Gympie Police tree.
The church is filled with beautifully decorated trees from various church and community groups, including Anglicare, Gympie Police and Christian radio 93.5.

By don't despair if you missed it.

The festival is open every evening from 5.30-8.30pm, free of charge and anyone can come along and enjoy the displays, including the life-size nativity scene in the Lady Chapel.

Another of the trees on display at the Festival of Christmas Trees and Lights.
Be entertained by St Peter's choir and various community groups every evening from 6-7pm, plus there will be food and Christmas gifts on sale. The festival runs until Friday.

Topics:  anglican church festival of lights gympie churches st peter's anglican church whatson whatsongympie whats on gympie

